Apple’s market capitalization plummets by $640 billion in three days

Apple Inc., the maker of the iPhone and other devices, has seen its market capitalization drop by nearly $640 billion during a three-day sell-off on Wall Street.

This loss exceeds the combined market value of the top four Nifty 50 constituents by market cap, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

The loss that Apple has had during these three trading sessions is higher than the cumulative market capitalisation of HDFC Bank ($159 billion), Reliance Industries ($183 billion), Tata Consultancy Services ($137 billion) and Bharti Airtel ($111 billion).

Apple's shares have declined 25% so far in 2025 and most of that loss has come during the last one month.

The Tim Cook-led company is one of the most exposed to a potential trade war between the US and China. China has announced a 34% levy on US imports, which will take effect on April 10. In response, US President Donald Trump has threatened that he will impose an additional 50% tariff on China if these levies are not rolled back before April 8.



Analysts say Apple will likely either need to raise prices or eat additional tariff costs when the new duties come into effect. UBS analysts estimated on Monday that Apple’s highest-end iPhone could rise in price by about $350, or around 30%, from its current price of $1,199.



Barclays analyst Tim Long wrote that he expects Apple to raise prices, or the company could suffer as much as a 15% cut to earnings per share.



Reports are already suggesting that Apple has redirected production of its iPhone to India, to counter with Chinese tariffs.



Apple was one among the three megacap tech shares that ended lower on Monday, along with Microsoft and Tesla.

