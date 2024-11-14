Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 1 launches this week with exciting new content

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fans of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are in for a major treat as Season 1 is set to launch this week, bringing a wealth of new content to both titles.

When Does Black Ops 6 And Warzone Season 1 Launch?

What’s New In Black Ops 6 Multiplayer?

What’s New In Black Ops 6 Zombies Mode?

What’s New To Warzone In Season 1?

This season will not only introduce fresh updates for Black Ops 6 multiplayer and Zombies but also full integration with the free-to-play Warzone Battle Royale. Expect a ton of new content across both games, including a new Resurgence map, a brand-new Battle Pass, and significant updates to Warzone, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The new season, along with a brand new Battle Pass and tons of content, a new Resurgence map and huge changes to Warzone all goes live at 9am PT / 12pm ET on Thursday, November 14th.It’s entirely possible that the season will kick off a bit earlier than that, but this is the official start-time. It’s also possible that there will be launch-day issues and the season could start a little bit later, but for planning purposes, 9am PT / noon ET is when you should count on Season 1 starting.So much new content is headed to Black Ops 6 in Season 1, it’s going to be hard to list it all.Multiplayer is getting six new maps, though several will be at the launch of Season 1 and the rest will come during the mid-season.The biggest edition to Zombies is Directed Mode, which basically gives players a more guided experience. Rather than figure out all the little objectives and secrets on your own, Directed Mode holds your hand, basically, showing you the Main Quest objectives on the Liberty Falls and Terminus maps. The rounds are capped at 15 in this mode, which seems a bit too limited but it must work.The other big update is a third Zombies map, Avalon: Citadelle des Morts, which comes mid-season. Judging by the image above, it’s going to be another wildly different setting from the first two maps, and will continue the story established on Terminus.Lots of other content is coming to Zombies, including new Augments, Ammo Mods, enemies, weapons and more.Probably the biggest change coming to Warzone is the integration with that game and Black Ops 6, meaning the radically updated Omnimovement system—where you can sprint and dive in any direction—makes its way to Battle Royale and Resurgence. But there are lots of other changes. The loot system has been totally overhauled. Black Ops 6 guns will be added to the game, and will likely dominate.Of course, the star of the show will be the new Area 99 map, which I’ve actually played quite a bit on already. It’s a desert map thematically tied to Nuketown, with factories and housing pods and all kinds of quirky locations. It’s quite small and combat is fierce and hectic. I actually already have several W’s on this map, as I played it at a preview event and had some amazing games. I can’t wait to dive back in!Ranked Play will also return to Warzone, returning to Battle Royale and the big map at first.

