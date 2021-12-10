Yandex metrika counter

Blast rocks western part of Kabul with casualties feared

A blast rocked Dasht-i-Barchi area in the western part of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Friday, with casualties feared, locals said.

The blast, according to eyewitnesses, took place at 3:25 p.m. local time and targeted a mini-bus in Dasht-i-Barchi, a suburban area of Police District 13, Xinhua reports.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry Qari Sayed Khosti has confirmed the incident, saying he would share the details with the media after an investigation. 

