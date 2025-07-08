Blaze at Cairo telecommunications building kills four

Fire fighters battle flames after a fire broke out in a telecommunications building in central Cairo, Sunday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahmed Hatem)

A devastating fire at a key telecommunications data center in Cairo on Monday claimed the lives of four workers and injured at least 22 others, according to Egypt’s Health Ministry.

The blaze, which broke out at a facility operated by Telecom Egypt, caused widespread disruptions to phone and internet services across the Egyptian capital, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The fire was contained on Monday, but its impact was felt throughout the city, with network connectivity dropping to just 62% of normal levels, according to internet monitoring group Netblocks.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said most injuries were due to smoke inhalation. In response, the ministry posted alternative ambulance contact numbers for residents unable to reach the main hotline.

Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, announced that telecom services would be gradually restored within 24 hours.

Telecom Egypt issued a statement mourning the loss of employees and offering support to the families affected by the tragedy.

The fire halted phone calls and disrupted internet access, causing issues for digital banking services such as credit card payments, ATM use, and online transactions. Banks were closed for the day, further complicating financial access for residents.



An initial investigation suggested the fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit, according to state news agency MENA.

Authorities confirmed that the fire did not spread beyond the telecommunications building, preventing further damage to neighboring structures.

Emergency crews worked throughout Monday to extinguish the blaze, and restoration efforts are ongoing to return Cairo’s communications infrastructure to full operation.

News.Az