Blogger Huseyn Hasanov faces tax evasion charges in Russia

A criminal case against Azerbaijani-born blogger Huseyn Hasanov, accused of large-scale tax evasion in Russia, has been submitted to prosecutors for approval of the indictment.

According to the Moscow City Prosecutor’s Office, the case was transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office of the Southern Administrative District for review of the indictment. Investigators have completed the preliminary investigation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Hasanov is accused of evading taxes totaling 170 million rubles, equivalent to nearly 4 million Azerbaijani manats. The charges relate to alleged large-scale tax violations under Russian law.

No further details were provided regarding the timeline for court proceedings.

News.Az