Azerbaijan Oil Fund assets jump 22.5% in 2025

Photo: State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The assets of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) recorded strong growth in 2025, rising by more than 22 percent and reaching a total value of $73.5 billion.

The fund’s assets increased by 22.5 percent compared to the beginning of the year, when they stood at $60 billion, News.Az reports, citing SOFAZ’s official report on revenues and expenditures for January–December 2025.

The growth reflects Azerbaijan’s continued accumulation of sovereign wealth resources and strengthens the country’s financial stability and long-term economic resilience.

SOFAZ plays a key role in managing Azerbaijan’s oil and gas revenues, supporting strategic national projects, and safeguarding financial reserves for future generations.

