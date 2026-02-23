Yandex metrika counter

Board of Peace explores dollar-pegged stablecoin for Gaza rebuilding

Board of Peace explores dollar-pegged stablecoin for Gaza rebuilding
Photo credit: Sky news

The Board of Peace, chaired by Donald Trump, is considering the launch of a dollar-pegged stablecoin in Gaza as part of its efforts for post-war economic reconstruction.

The initiative aims to provide digital payment tools to local residents and involves collaboration with Gulf Arab and Palestinian digital currency firms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Israeli tech entrepreneur Liran Tancman is spearheading the project, working alongside Gaza's newly established Palestinian technocratic government and the office led by former UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov.

The regulatory framework and access mechanisms for the stablecoin are yet to be finalized.


