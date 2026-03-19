Yandex metrika counter

Trump says he will not put troops in Iran

  • World
  • Share
Trump says he will not put troops in Iran
Source: Xinhua

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he will not put troops in Iran as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is escalating.

Trump made the remarks when meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Asked by a reporter about sending U.S. ground troops to Iran, Trump said, "I'm not putting troops anywhere."

The United States and Israel began large-scale strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting global shipping, sending oil prices soaring and shaking the global economy


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      