Trump says he will not put troops in Iran
Source: Xinhua
U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he will not put troops in Iran as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is escalating.
Trump made the remarks when meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
Asked by a reporter about sending U.S. ground troops to Iran, Trump said, "I'm not putting troops anywhere."
The United States and Israel began large-scale strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting global shipping, sending oil prices soaring and shaking the global economy
By Faig Mahmudov