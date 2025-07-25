News.az
News
Stablecoin
Tag:
Stablecoin
Circle shares jump on strong Q4 results
25 Feb 2026-16:28
Board of Peace explores dollar-pegged stablecoin for Gaza rebuilding
23 Feb 2026-21:31
Stablecoin firm Rain valued at $1.95B after $250M raise
09 Jan 2026-17:21
Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin to hit global exchanges
24 Dec 2025-15:32
Kyrgyzstan issues first batch of gold-backed stablecoin
20 Nov 2025-23:26
Visa launches Stablecoin payout pilot to speed up global payments
12 Nov 2025-15:45
Japan launches world's first yen-pegged stablecoin
27 Oct 2025-13:41
Visa explores stablecoins to accelerate cross-border payments
30 Sep 2025-11:37
Japan’s JPYC set to launch first yen-pegged stablecoin
19 Aug 2025-13:30
GENIUS Act Ignites Best Wallet as the New Stablecoin Powerhouse
25 Jul 2025-20:23
