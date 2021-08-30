Boat collision in Peru kills 11 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 11 people died as two boats collided on the Huallaga River in the northeastern Yurimaguas province of Peru, according to local media on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The accident that took place on early Sunday also injured six people, while an unknown number of people have been missing, the local media said quoting a statement by the National Institute of Civil Defense.

Rescue teams comprising the country's navy units and Health Ministry teams are already on the scene, the statement added.

News.Az





News.Az