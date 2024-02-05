Yandex metrika counter

Body of Mi-8 helicopter crew member found at bottom of Lake Onega

  • World
  • Share
Body of Mi-8 helicopter crew member found at bottom of Lake Onega

Rescuers have found the body of a crew member of the Russian emergencies ministry’s Mi-8 helicopter that crashed on Sunday into Lake Onega, local emergencies authority said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"The first body of the helicopter’s crewmembers has been lifted by divers from the lake bottom. The body was found inside the helicopter," it wrote on the VKontakte social network.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      