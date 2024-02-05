Body of Mi-8 helicopter crew member found at bottom of Lake Onega

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescuers have found the body of a crew member of the Russian emergencies ministry’s Mi-8 helicopter that crashed on Sunday into Lake Onega, local emergencies authority said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"The first body of the helicopter’s crewmembers has been lifted by divers from the lake bottom. The body was found inside the helicopter," it wrote on the VKontakte social network.

News.Az