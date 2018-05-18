Yandex metrika counter

Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana

A Boeing 737 plane crashed on Friday shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport, Cuban state-run website Cubadebate reported, adding that it was not ye

The plane was a domestic flight going to Holguin, carrying 104 passengers, state-run TV said.

Images on TV and social media showed a large plume of black smoke above the airport.

