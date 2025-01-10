Boeing, Google join donors list for Trump’s inauguration fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

US aviation giant Boeing has announced a $1 million (£812,600) donation to the inauguration fund for President-elect Donald Trump.

Google has also confirmed that it has made a similar donation as the two firms join a growing list of major American companies contributing to the fund, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The list also includes oil producer Chevron and technology giants Meta, Amazon and Uber.Trump's inauguration, marking the start of his second term in the White House, is set to take place on 20 January."We are pleased to continue Boeing's bipartisan tradition of supporting US Presidential Inaugural Committees," Boeing said.The company added that it has made similar donations to each of the past three presidential inauguration funds.Boeing is working to recover from a safety and quality control crisis, as well as dealing with the losses from a strike last year.The company is also building the next presidential aircraft, known as Air Force One. The two jets are expected to come into service as early as next year.During his first term as president, Trump forced the plane maker to renegotiate its contract, calling the initial deal too expensive.Google became the latest big tech firm to donate to the fund, following similar announcements by Meta and Amazon. It also said it will stream the event around the world."Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration, with a livestream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage," said Karan Bhatia, Google's global head of government affairs and public policy.Car companies Ford, General Motors and Toyota have also donated a $1m each to the inaugural committee.In the energy industry, Chevron confirmed that it has made a donation to the fund but declined to say how much."Chevron has a long tradition of celebrating democracy by supporting the inaugural committees of both parties. We are proud to be doing so again this year," said Bill Turene, Chevron's manager of global media relations.

