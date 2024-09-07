Boeing's Starliner returns to Earth empty as astronauts stay on ISS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has completed its journey back to Earth - but the astronauts it was supposed to be carrying remain behind on the International Space Station.

The empty craft travelled in autonomous mode after undocking from the orbiting lab, News.Az reports citing BBC.The capsule, which suffered technical problems after it launched with Nasa's Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on board, was deemed too risky to take the astronauts home.They will instead return in a SpaceX Crew Dragon, but not until February - extending an eight-day stay on the ISS to eight months.After Starliner's return, a Nasa spokesman said he was pleased at the successful landing but wished it could have gone as originally planned.The flight back lasted six hours. After it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere parachutes were used to slow its descent at the White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico on Saturday at 23:01 local time (05:01 GMT).Nasa said earlier that Butch and Suni were in good spirits and in regular contact with their families.

News.Az