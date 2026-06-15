Yandex metrika counter

Oil prices drop to lowest level since March

  • Economics
  • Share
Oil prices drop to lowest level since March
Source: Reuters

Oil prices fell to their lowest since March on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures dropped $4.08, or 4.7%, to $83.25 a barrel by 0415 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $80.53, down $4.35, or 5.1%.

Both contracts fell to their lowest levels since March 10 on Monday after already tumbling more than 3% on Friday.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      