Oil prices drop to lowest level since March
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Source: Reuters
Oil prices fell to their lowest since March on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Brent crude futures dropped $4.08, or 4.7%, to $83.25 a barrel by 0415 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $80.53, down $4.35, or 5.1%.
Both contracts fell to their lowest levels since March 10 on Monday after already tumbling more than 3% on Friday.
By Nijat Babayev