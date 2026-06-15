Oil prices drop to lowest level since March

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Oil prices fell to their lowest since March on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Brent crude futures dropped $4.08, or 4.7%, to $83.25 a barrel by 0415 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $80.53, down $4.35, or 5.1%.

Both contracts fell to their lowest levels since March 10 on Monday after already tumbling more than 3% on Friday.

News.Az