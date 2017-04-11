Borussia Dortmund football team bus hit by explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion has hit a bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund football team to a Champions League match, the club says, APA reports quoting BBC.

Player Marc Bartra has been injured and has been taken to hospital. The AFP news agency reported that the bus's windows were broken in the blast.

North-Rhine Westphalia police said they were at the scene and there are reports that the fire service are also there.

The team tweeted (in German) that the other players were safe and there was no danger in or around the stadium.

It will be announced at 20:30 local time (18:30 GMT) whether the match against Monaco will go ahead as planned.

News.Az

News.Az