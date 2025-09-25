Bosch to cut additional “five-digit number” of jobs

+ ↺ − 16 px

German automotive supplier Robert Bosch GmbH plans to expand its efficiency program, resulting in an additional five-digit number of job cuts, according to industry sources cited by Handelsblatt.

The move comes as part of Bosch’s broader strategy to streamline operations amid ongoing challenges in the automotive and technology sectors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company has not provided an official comment beyond confirming the expansion of its efficiency initiatives.

News.Az