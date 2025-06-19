Bosnia to temporarily shut embassies in Iran and Israel
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (BiH) Presidency announced today the temporary closure of its embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv due to the ongoing military conflict between the two countries, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The decision was taken by the tri-partite top body in an urgent session.