Brazil and Paraguay redefine Itaipú energy deal, resolving decades of disputes

Brazil and Paraguay have finalized a historic agreement to revise the financial terms of the Itaipú Binational Hydroelectric Dam, one of the world’s largest hydropower plants.

The deal, set to be signed by May 30, 2025, resolves long-standing tensions over energy tariffs and revenue sharing. This agreement marks a turning point in the economic relationship between the two countries, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Itaipú Dam, operational since 1984, has been a cornerstone of energy supply for both nations. It meets 86.4% of Paraguay’s electricity needs and supplies 8.7% of Brazil’s energy demand.

Under the original 1973 treaty, Paraguay had to sell its surplus energy exclusively to Brazil at fixed rates. This arrangement has been a source of contention, with Paraguay seeking greater control over its share of energy revenues.

The new agreement introduces significant changes. Starting in 2026, Brazil will no longer pay additional costs tied to Itaipú’s construction debt, which was fully repaid in 2023.

Energy tariffs will drop to between $10 and $12 per kilowatt-month, reflecting only operational costs. Until then, the tariff will remain at $19.28 per kilowatt-month—a 15.4% increase from the previous rate but lower than Paraguay’s initial demand for $22.60.

Paraguay and Brazil’s Energy Agreement

For Paraguay, the most transformative aspect is the ability to sell its surplus electricity directly in Brazil’s competitive energy market. This move ends decades of restrictions. It allows Paraguay to negotiate market-based prices, potentially boosting its annual revenues by $600 million by 2026.

These funds are critical for Paraguay’s economic development, supporting infrastructure projects and industrialization efforts. Brazilian consumers stand to benefit as well.

The elimination of extra costs could reduce electricity prices in Brazil, with estimates suggesting savings of up to R$16.66 per household per month. While the deal is hailed as a victory for both sides, challenges remain.

Paraguay must invest in infrastructure to maximize its newfound energy rights, while Brazil faces increased competition in its domestic energy market. Nevertheless, this agreement symbolizes a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, addressing historical grievances while fostering mutual economic growth.

News.Az