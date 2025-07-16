Brazil introduces free e-visa for COP30 participants

+ ↺ − 16 px



Brazil has announced a special electronic visa (e-visa) program for international participants attending the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), scheduled to take place in Belém from November 6 to 21.

According to regulations published on July 14, the e-visa will be issued free of charge, allowing multiple entries into Brazil until the end of 2025. Each stay is limited to 90 days, with no possibility of extension, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The visa will be available to nationals of countries that are parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and to stateless individuals accredited to the event. Applications must be submitted through Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official online platform.

The measure aims to simplify logistics for more than 40,000 expected attendees, including 7,000 members of UN teams and national delegations.

To accommodate the influx of visitors, Brazilian authorities are increasing flight capacity. Domestic air travel will rise by 23% compared to November 2024, offering nearly 250,000 additional seats, while international connections are projected to grow by 44% during the conference period.

