Brazil's President Lula to seek reelection in 2026

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, pictured in Brussels on July 17, 2023, has curtailed travel in recent months due to health concerns. Photo: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP/Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will run for reelection in 2026, as confirmed by the presidency’s Secretary of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta.

Pimenta assured that the president was in good health following medical interventions to treat a brain bleed, adding he was "the most qualified and prepared person" to continue leading the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Lula underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday to drain a hematoma in his head and an embolization procedure on Thursday to prevent a recurrence. According to his medical team, the president will not suffer any aftereffects and should be discharged early next week, either Monday or Tuesday."President Lula is doing very well. This is a simple procedure. President Lula is a person who takes care of himself, who has demonstrated that constantly, with discipline. A person who knows Brazil and who is extremely prepared," said Pimenta."I have no doubt that President Lula is the most qualified and capable person. And he will certainly be our candidate in 2026 to be able to maintain our project," he stressed.On his microblog, Pimenta celebrated the results of the latest Genial/Quaest poll, published Thursday, which gives Lula a significant lead over all potential rivals in the electoral arena."The Brazilian people know that life has improved and that it will improve even more under President Lula," the minister posted online.In the televised interview, Pimenta also criticized sectors of the opposition that have spread malicious rumors about the president's health.

News.Az