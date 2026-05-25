Brazil targets $10B in major green tech auction

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Brazil has unveiled its most ambitious green initiative yet under the federal "Eco Invest" program, launching a massive 50-billion-reais ($9.92 billion) auction aimed at developing advanced sustainable technologies across strategic economic sectors.

Rogério Ceron, the Executive Secretary of the Finance Ministry, announced that this fifth auction will be the final major environmental package under the current presidential administration, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

To generate momentum and capture global capital, Brazil is organizing an international roadshow targeting elite institutional investors across the United States, Europe, and China.

News.Az