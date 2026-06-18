Brazil’s Lula urges Trump not to interfere in the country’s elections

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Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged U.S. President Donald Trump not to interfere in Brazil’s internal political matters.

“Don’t meddle in the Brazilian elections, because the Brazilian elections are a problem for Brazil,” Lula told reporters following the G7 summit on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

While acknowledging the US president’s right to personal and ideological preferences, Lula emphasized that nations must respect each other’s sovereignty. He added that Trump is free to maintain his friendship with the Bolsonaro family, saying: “It’s his problem. There’s no accounting for taste.”

Lula’s remarks followed a recent White House meeting between Trump and Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Flavio Bolsonaro, a candidate in Brazil’s 2026 presidential race, used the visit to criticize Lula’s administration and lobby against US tariffs. Trump and the elder Bolsonaro enjoyed a close right-wing political friendship during their respective terms. Following Bolsonaro’s conviction in Brazil, Trump publicly defended him, criticizing the trial as unfair and threatening possible retaliation through tariffs or sanctions.

News.Az