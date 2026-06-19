One dead, five injured after Russian strikes on Black Sea ships

One dead, five injured after Russian strikes on Black Sea ships

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Russian drone strikes have hit two civilian merchant ships in the Black Sea, leaving one crew member dead and several others injured. The attack marks the latest escalation in what Ukrainian officials call a targeted campaign against international maritime trade.

According to Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery, the strikes intentionally targeted vessels flying neutral flags that were navigating crucial humanitarian and export corridors, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The drone strikes caused varying degrees of damage and casualties across the two commercial ships:

Panamanian-flagged vessel: One crew member was killed and two others were injured, with one person reportedly in severe condition.

St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged vessel: Three crew members sustained minor injuries during the attack.

Ukrainian officials are calling for swift international condemnation, arguing that the strikes constitute acts of maritime terrorism.

"This is yet another proof that Russia is waging a war against freedom of navigation, international trade, and global food security," Kuleba stated. "Civilian crews, merchant ships, and maritime infrastructure that supports humanitarian and export routes are being targeted. The world cannot grow accustomed to civilian sailors becoming targets."

This is not an isolated incident. The Black Sea has become increasingly perilous for commercial shipping due to repeated drone and missile strikes:

June 10: Russian drones struck two cargo ships near Odesa flying the flags of Panama and Barbados. One vessel was arriving to load metal, while the other was carrying a cargo of wheat.

June 6: Attacks targeted two civilian search-and-rescue vessels on a humanitarian mission, ships that hold special protected status under international humanitarian law.

News.Az