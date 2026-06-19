Nova Poshta terminal hit by Russian drone; $1M in goods damaged - VIDEO

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Russia has openly acknowledged carrying out a targeted drone strike on a major sorting terminal belonging to Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest private postal and delivery company.

While the facility in the Sumy region is a well-known civilian logistics hub, the Russian Defense Ministry defended the attack by labeling the site a "logistics center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces" and claiming it was being used to store military drones, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Russian strikes with Shahed/Geran-type long-range strike drones hit the warehouses of the Ukrainian Nova Poshta postal and courier company located in the city of Sumy, northeastern Ukraine.



The Shahed/Geran OWA-UAVs attacking the facility are equipped with high-definition… pic.twitter.com/ChxZrANH43 — Status-6 (War & Military News) (@Archer83Able) June 19, 2026

Russian forces hit the postal hub twice using Geran kamikaze drones—the Russian designation for Iranian-designed Shahed loitering munitions. Russian state media even broadcast footage of the strikes.

Despite the heavy damage to infrastructure, Nova Poshta confirmed that emergency protocols worked and no employees were injured. State Emergency Service rescuers were able to successfully contain and extinguish the resulting fire.

The double drone strike caused extensive damage to the terminal's infrastructure, caving in the roof and destroying specialized sorting equipment.

The inventory: At the time of the attack, the terminal was holding more than 13,000 civilian packages.

The financial impact: The total declared value of the shipments inside exceeded 42 million hryvnias (approximately $1 million).

Customer relief: In the wake of the destruction, Nova Poshta announced it would fully compensate affected customers for the declared value of all damaged or destroyed parcels.

News.Az