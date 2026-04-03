BREAKING : Iran downs U.S. A-10 attack plane near the Strait of Hormuz

BREAKING : Iran downs U.S. A-10 attack plane near the Strait of Hormuz

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Iran downed a U.S. A-10 attack aircraft near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).

News.Az