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BREAKING : Iran downs U.S. A-10 attack plane near the Strait of Hormuz

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BREAKING : Iran downs U.S. A-10 attack plane near the Strait of Hormuz

Iran downed a U.S. A-10 attack aircraft near the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).

Citing the Iranian military, ISNA said that the "enemy" warplane, a U.S. A-10 "Warthog," was intercepted and struck by Iran's integrated air defense systems in waters south of and around the strategic strait, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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