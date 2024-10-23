BRICS leaders highlight joint finance and trade initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leaders of the nations in the BRICS grouping, which accounts for 37 percent of global economic output, predicted its influence would grow as they met in Russia on Tuesday, outlining common projects ranging from a grain exchange to a cross-border payments system.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who has sought support from BRICS leaders amid his standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine, said that BRICS’ average economic growth in 2024/25 would be 3.8 percent, compared to global growth of 3.2-3.3 percent. “The trend for the BRICS’ leading role in the global economy will only strengthen,” Putin said, citing population growth, urbanization, capital accumulation, and productivity growth as key factors.Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, proposed the creation of a BRICS grain exchange which could later be expanded to trade other major commodities such as oil, gas and metals. “BRICS countries are among the world’s largest producers of grains, legumes, and oilseeds. In this regard, we proposed opening a BRICS grain exchange,” Putin told the leaders.He added that the exchange “will contribute to the formation of fair and predictable price indicators for products and raw materials, considering its special role in ensuring food security”.“The implementation of this initiative will help protect national markets from negative external interference, speculation, and attempts to create an artificial food shortage,” Putin said. Other leaders backed the creation of a common cross-border payments system, which would help BRICS countries trade with each other, bypassing the dollar-dominated global financial system. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took part in the BRICS summit via video conference after a head injury over the weekend, said that it is time for the BRICS nations to create alternative payment methods.He added that the group’s New Development Bank (NDB) was designed as an alternative to what he called failing Bretton Woods institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF). India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he welcomed the steps for financial integration of BRICS countries while China’s President Xi Jinping urged BRICS countries to deepen financial and economic cooperation. In his speech, Putin also called for the creation of a BRICS investment platform, which will facilitate mutual investment between BRICS countries and could also be used for investment in other countries in the Global South.

News.Az