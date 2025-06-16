Bridge collapse in India kills 2, injures dozens

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least two people lost their lives and 32 others were injured when an iron bridge over a river collapsed on Sunday at a popular tourist spot in Maharashtra, a western state of India, according to the state’s highest elected official.

At least six people were hospitalised in critical condition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote on the social media platform X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Local media reported that scores of tourists were on the bridge when it collapsed, plunging many into the swollen river.

Mr Fadnavis said six people were rescued and that an intense search operation was ongoing as some people were swept away.

The incident occurred in the Kundamala area in Pune, which has witnessed heavy rains over the past few days, Press Trust of India reported.

