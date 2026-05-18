Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship ends with Rotterdam docking

The MV Hondius completed a seven-week, 8,500-mile voyage that was disrupted by up to 11 infections and three deaths linked to the rare virus, which is mainly spread by rodents. Only the captain and 26 crew members remained on board when it arrived, while most passengers, including 18 Americans, were placed under quarantine in their home countries. The body of a German passenger who died during the voyage was also on the ship, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

The cruise departed from Ushuaia in southern Argentina on April 1 with nearly 150 people on board for a sightseeing expedition to remote regions. The outbreak is now being investigated by the World Health Organization, which is examining how the virus may have been transmitted, with early indications suggesting possible exposure to rodents during excursions.

So far, nine laboratory-confirmed cases and two suspected cases have been reported among those on board. One Canadian passenger recently tested positive and is receiving treatment in hospital. Authorities have said the strain involved can, in some cases, be transmitted between people.

The ship was previously denied permission to dock in Cape Verde and later disembarked passengers in Tenerife before continuing to Rotterdam for full disinfection and inspection. Health officials have confirmed the vessel will be cleared before resuming operations, with future voyages already scheduled.