US Israel war on Iran escalates as Trump issues “clock Is ticking” warning

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Tensions in the Middle East have intensified as US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, urging it to reach a peace deal quickly or face severe consequences.

The latest developments come amid ongoing conflicts involving Israel, Lebanon, and regional armed groups, with fears of further escalation growing, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Trump, writing on his Truth Social platform, said Iran must act “fast” or “there won’t be anything left of them,” adding that “time is of the essence.” According to reports, he is expected to meet national security advisers to discuss possible military options. The statement came as regional tensions rose further following a drone strike in the United Arab Emirates that caused a fire at a nuclear power plant, which UAE authorities described as a “dangerous escalation” and linked to Iran or its proxies.

Saudi Arabia also reported intercepting three drones, while Tehran has insisted on a lasting ceasefire in Lebanon before agreeing to any broader settlement with Washington. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon reportedly killed seven people, including a commander, despite an existing fragile ceasefire. Hezbollah has described US-brokered negotiations as a “dead end,” further complicating diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the region.

News.Az