China's Xpeng launches mass production of robotaxis

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Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng said on Monday that it had begun mass production of its first robotaxi at its headquarters in Guangzhou, with the company aiming to achieve fully driverless operations by early 2027, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Tesla rival is accelerating its transition toward autonomous vehicles and humanoid robotics as competition intensifies in the world’s largest automotive market.

The new robotaxi, built on Xpeng’s GX platform, is China’s first “production-ready, pre-assembled robotaxi model developed entirely with in-house technologies,” the company said.

Xpeng plans to launch pilot robotaxi operations during the second half of the year.

The company is expected to produce between hundreds and thousands of robotaxis over the next 12 to 18 months, President Brian Gu told Reuters last month.

News.Az