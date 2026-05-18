Spain conservatives lose majority in Andalucía as Vox becomes kingmaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain’s conservative People’s Party (PP) has won the regional election in Andalucía but failed to secure an absolute majority, forcing it to rely on the far-right Vox party to potentially form a government.

The result opens the door to weeks or even months of negotiations in Spain’s most populous region, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

The PP secured 53 seats in the 109-seat regional parliament, falling two seats short of a majority and below its previous tally. The Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party suffered losses, while Vox increased its representation, strengthening its position as a potential partner or abstention force needed for government formation. Other left-wing parties saw mixed results, with some gaining seats and others holding steady.

Regional PP leader Juan Manuel Moreno has said he prefers to govern alone but now faces political arithmetic that may require cooperation with Vox, despite earlier criticism of the party’s policies. Vox leader Santiago Abascal called for the implementation of his party’s agenda, including “national priority” measures in regional policy debates.

The outcome is seen as a key indicator ahead of Spain’s next general election, where polls suggest the PP could defeat the ruling Socialists but may still need Vox support to govern nationally.

News.Az