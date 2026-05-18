Patrick Bruel denies sexual assault allegations amid investigations in France and Belgium

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Bruel is the subject of at least four complaints of sexual assault in France, while Belgian authorities are also investigating a separate complaint linked to an alleged incident in Brussels, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Bruel said in a statement published on Instagram that he had “never forced a woman” and added that if he had hurt anyone, he sincerely regretted it. The 67-year-old singer and actor, who has released numerous successful albums and appeared in more than 40 films, insisted he would continue his concert tour and theater performances.

The artist is due to begin a concert tour on June 16 across France, Switzerland, Belgium and Canada, despite a petition supported by feminist groups calling for the concerts to be canceled.

Since March, investigative outlet Mediapart has published accusations from women alleging sexual harassment and assault by Bruel. Among them were claims made by television presenter Flavie Flament. Bruel responded by saying their relationship had been neither violent nor coercive.

He also stated that he had never used his fame to obtain non-consensual relationships and said the justice system should determine the truth of the accusations. Bruel added that he has full confidence in the courts and intends to defend himself through legal proceedings.

His lawyer previously noted that some earlier allegations against Bruel had already been reviewed by French courts, including accusations from two massage therapists in 2019. A preliminary investigation into those claims was later closed due to insufficient evidence.