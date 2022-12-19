Britain readies military as ambulance drivers set to strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain has prepared its military to step in and drive ambulances on Wednesday when more than 10,000 paramedics and call handlers strike, as the standoff over pay between government and healthcare workers escalates, News.az reports citing BBC.

Double-digit inflation has sparked industrial action across the British economy as workers balk at the prospect of declines in real wages at a time when the cost of food and energy is rising and the economy is sliding into a recession.

News.Az