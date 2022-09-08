Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

+ ↺ − 16 px

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch whose rule spanned seven decades, died on Thursday at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced, News.az reports.

The Queen's oldest son Charles has now become the King.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the royal family announced in a statement posted on its official Twitter account, referring to Charles as the new King for the first time.

Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952, on the death of her father, King George VI. She oversaw the last throes of the British empire, weathered global upheaval and domestic scandal, and dramatically modernized the monarchy.

