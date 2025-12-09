British Airways cancels UK flights amid Storm Bram

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Airways has cancelled the first wave of departures from London Heathrow to major UK destinations including Belfast City, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester as Storm Bram hits the country.

The corresponding inbound flights have also been cancelled, affecting an estimated 1,500 passengers, according to the airline, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Thousands of travellers face delays and cancellations on Tuesday as Storm Bram sweeps the UK.

The Met Office has forecast gusts up to 90mph in northwest Scotland and up to 100mm of rain in south Wales and south Devon.

Amber weather warnings have been issued for parts of southwest England, south Wales and the northwest of Scotland, with yellow warnings for wind and rain covering Northern Ireland, Northumberland and parts of northwest England.

Flights, ferry crossings, and rail journeys are all expected to see disruption, as airports ground flights, sailings are suspended, and speed restrictions apply on Scottish railway lines.

