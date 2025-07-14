Yandex metrika counter

British hiker goes missing on solo trip in Italy

The mother of a 33-year-old British man who went missing on a solo hiking trip in Italy said she "just wants him home", News.az reports citing BBC.

Matthew Hall, from Hull, was staying at the B&B Ploncher hotel when he disappeared from Chiavenna, Lombardy, on 9 July.

His mother, Sara Foster, said: "I'm very wobbly at the moment, obviously, but I'm really trying to stay positive."

Several friends of Mr Hall have arrived in the country to join the search.


