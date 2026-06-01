Baku Declaration set to be adopted by D-8 energy ministers
Credit: Report
The Baku Declaration on Energy Cooperation is set to be adopted today during the first meeting of energy ministers from D-8 member states in Baku.
The document will define key priorities and the future contours of cooperation between the countries, including clean energy, energy connectivity, efficient management of hydrocarbons, strengthening the investment environment and technological development, News.Az reports, citing Report.
By Ulviyya Salmanli