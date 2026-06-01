SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz discuss cooperation at Baku Energy Week

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The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uzbekneftegaz JSC reviewed the tasks planned under the Ustyurt project and discussed prospects for future cooperation.

The discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Uzbekneftegaz Management Board Chairman Abdugani Sanginov as part of Baku Energy Week, News.Az reports, citing Report.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of energy ties between the two countries in line with the policy set by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. In this regard, steps taken to expand cooperation between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz were noted.

During the conversation, the importance of Baku Energy Week as a key platform for discussing energy issues in the region was emphasized. The sides also highlighted the importance of meetings held last month as part of the 28th Uzbekistan Oil and Gas International Exhibition and Conference, as well as BP's joining the Production Sharing Agreement on the exploration, development and production of the Ustyurt investment blocks. They reviewed the work to be carried out under the project and prospects for future cooperation, and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az