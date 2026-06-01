Italy new car registrations up 7.6% y/y in May
New car registrations in Italy rose in May by 7.6% year-on-year to 150,096 vehicles, transport ministry data showed on Monday.
In January-May, registrations were up by 9.4% from the same period last year, to 790,301 units , News.az reports, citing Reuters.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Italian market leader Stellantis (STLAM.MI), opens new tab, whose brands include Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Chinese joint venture Leapmotor, outperformed the market, with May sales up 11%, according to Reuters calculations.
The automaker's market share stood at 28.8% last month, according to the same calculations.
Chinese groups continued to make strong inroads in May, with BYD's (002594.SZ), opens new tab year-on-year sales up by 209.5% to 6,019 units, and Chery's (9973.HK), opens new tab Omoda/Jaecoo brands up 302.3% to 3,975 units.
U.S. electric vehicles-maker Tesla's (TSLA.O), opens new tab May sales were down by 23.5% to 654 units.
By Faig Mahmudov