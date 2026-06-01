Italy new car registrations up 7.6% y/y in May

Italy new car registrations up 7.6% y/y in May

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New car registrations in Italy rose in ​May by 7.6% year-on-year to ‌150,096 vehicles, transport ministry data showed on Monday.

In January-May, registrations were ​up by 9.4% from ​the same period last year, ⁠to 790,301 units , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Italian market ​leader Stellantis (STLAM.MI), opens new tab, whose brands include ​Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Chinese joint venture Leapmotor, outperformed the market, with ​May sales up 11%, ​according to Reuters calculations.

The automaker's market share ‌stood ⁠at 28.8% last month, according to the same calculations.

Chinese groups continued to make strong ​inroads in ​May, ⁠with BYD's (002594.SZ), opens new tab year-on-year sales up by 209.5% ​to 6,019 units, and ​Chery's (9973.HK), opens new tab ⁠Omoda/Jaecoo brands up 302.3% to 3,975 units.

U.S. electric vehicles-maker Tesla's (TSLA.O), opens new tab ⁠May ​sales were down ​by 23.5% to 654 units.

News.Az