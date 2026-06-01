Russian strike damages maternity ward in Odesa Oblast hospital

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Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure in southern Odesa Oblast on the morning of June 1, damaging a hospital’s maternity ward and its administrative buildings, according to Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

Kiper said the medical facility's façade, doors and more than 30 windows sustained damage, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainska Pravda.

"There were six women who had recently given birth in the ward, along with their babies, and one woman was in labour.

Fortunately, the patients and staff were not injured. Work is under way to deal with the aftermath."

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 265 Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas loitering munitions and Parodiya decoy drones on the night of 31 May-1 June.

News.Az