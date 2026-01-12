British Land CEO Simon Carter to step down

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Land CEO Simon Carter will step down to lead European logistics firm P3 Logistics Parks, the company announced on Monday.

Carter has been with British Land for 18 years, serving as CFO from 2018 and CEO since November 2020. During his tenure, the FTSE 100 property firm shifted focus to retail parks to offset weakness in its office portfolio following a post-pandemic slowdown, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under Carter’s leadership, British Land shares fell nearly 20%, reflecting challenges in the UK commercial property market. He will join P3 Logistics Parks after a 12-month notice period, moving to a firm that manages commercial real estate across multiple European regions.

