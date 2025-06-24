Yandex metrika counter

British man charged over 'wedding' with 9-year-old at Disneyland Paris

  • World
  • Share
British man charged over 'wedding' with 9-year-old at Disneyland Paris
Photo credit: Alamy

A British man has been charged in connection with organizing the "mock wedding" of a nine-year-old Ukrainian girl at Disneyland Paris.

French prosecutors said the 39-year-old man was a convicted sexual offender who is wanted in the UK. His name has not been made public, News.Az reports citing BBC.

He was arrested when police were called to the amusement park on Saturday morning at dawn by a "guest" who said he had been hired by the man to play the father of the bride.

The man said he had been paid €12,000 to play the role and that he only realised at the last minute that the "bride" was a child, according to a statement by Meaux prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      