British PM highlights importance of engagement during Shanghai trip

+ ↺ − 16 px

During a visit to Shanghai on Saturday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the great importance of engagement in fostering mutual trust and respect between nations, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

He participated in an exchange session with Chinese middle school students, during which he cited the Chinese parable, "the blind men and the elephant," to illustrate why it is important to understand China as a whole.

In the parable, several blind men touch different parts of the elephant, and each forms a distinct conclusion: one feels the trunk and thinks it is a snake; another touches a leg and says it is a pillar; and a third touches the belly and believes it is a wall.

"It's a really useful way to convey why things like this visit are so important," Starmer said.

On Friday afternoon, he visited the centuries-old Yuyuan Garden. At the iconic site, the prime minister was impressed by the lanterns that blend Chinese and British cultural elements in a creative way: the River Thames in London and Shanghai's Huangpu River, as well as Scottish tartan and a horse pattern for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

This is the first visit to China by a British prime minister in eight years. Shanghai is the second stop of Starmer's four-day China visit, following Beijing.

"I'm absolutely convinced that the more we engage, the more that mutual trust and respect can be built upon," Starmer said, adding that this is where a great future and great opportunities lie.

Starmer led a delegation comprising senior executives from over 50 major British firms and representatives of British institutions. They represent Britain's leading sectors including finance, medicine, manufacturing, culture and creativity.

News.Az