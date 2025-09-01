News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
7.2°C
45°F
Feels like:
3.5°C
3.5°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Starmer
Tag:
Starmer
Zelensky joins Starmer in calling for European unity to counter Russia
14 Feb 2026-16:19
British PM highlights importance of engagement during Shanghai trip
31 Jan 2026-19:48
Zelensky and Starmer debate use of Abramovich's seized billions
03 Jan 2026-17:30
Starmer pushes EU human rights reform on migration
10 Dec 2025-14:02
Starmer defends budget, rejects misleading claims
01 Dec 2025-17:15
UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting denies leadership challenge against PM Starmer
12 Nov 2025-11:59
Trump, Starmer, Netanyahu, and other leaders send Diwali greetings
20 Oct 2025-23:58
Starmer proposes joint US–UK peace plan for Ukraine, inspired by Trump’s Gaza proposal
18 Oct 2025-09:03
Maccabi Tel Aviv fans banned, Starmer criticizes fan ban
17 Oct 2025-10:10
UK PM Starmer faces fresh questions over collapsed China spying case
16 Oct 2025-15:20
Latest News
Attack hits Russian consulate in Iran's Isfahan
Amazon launches healthcare AI assistant on its website, app
ChatGPT as a therapist? New study reveals serious ethical risks
Brent oil price
forecasts
for the next two months
Top 10 stocks to buy in 2026 for strong returns
Why Bengaluru is becoming the next Silicon Valley
Electric vehicle assistance callouts surge in Germany in 2025
Ukraine dispatches drone experts to three Middle East countries
Iran: Any US vessels in Strait of Hormuz to be struck
Amazon stock: Wolfe says AWS growth remains underappreciated
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31