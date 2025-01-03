Britt Allcroft, creator of Thomas & Friends, dies at 81

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britt Allcroft, the visionary creator of the beloved children’s television series Thomas & Friends, has passed away at the age of 81.

Allcroft's death was announced by filmmaker Brannon Carty on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), News.Az reports, citing US media. Carty, who knew Allcroft from the 2023 documentary he directed An Unlikely Fandom: The Impact of Thomas the Tank Engine, added that the family is in mourning and has requested privacy during this time.Carty wrote, "It is with great sadness that I share with you the passing of Britt Allcroft. The Allcroft-Wright family has asked me to bring this news to the Thomas fandom."Allcroft, from Worthing, England, produced several shows for British television during the 1970s before securing the rights to the Rev. W. Awdry's Railway Series books featuring Thomas the Tank Engine.After forming the Britt Allcroft Company with her husband, fellow TV producer Angus Wright, she spent four years raising the neccessary funding to produce the first 26 episodes of what was then called Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends in 1984.The show was an instant hit with young audiences and was soon broadcast around the world, including in the US as part of the live-action children's show Shining Time Station.Allcroft's work not only introduced generations of children to the iconic character of Thomas the Tank Engine but also shaped the landscape of children's programming for nearly three decades. The series became a global cultural phenomenon that continues to resonate with audiences today.Allcroft's innovative vision turned Thomas & Friends into a groundbreaking show, featuring intricate model trains and narration by actors such as Ringo Starr and George Carlin. The series ran for 27 years, inspiring spin-offs, merchandise, and movies that cemented its place in entertainment history.

News.Az