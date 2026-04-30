BYD Han unleashes ultra-fast charging and 705 km range—EV game changer!

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BYD has officially unveiled the updated Han 2027, an electric sedan featuring a next-generation battery and record-fast charging speeds.

This news is more than just another update in the Chinese brand’s lineup: it marks a technological leap that could reshape perceptions of electric vehicles in key markets, including Spain, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

While the model is currently available only in China, its technical specifications and focus on ultra-fast charging make the BYD Han 2027 one of the most talked-about new releases of the season.

Second-generation Blade Battery

The main innovation is the introduction of the second-generation proprietary Blade Battery, launched simultaneously in several BYD models, including the Han, Sealion 8, and Seal 08. In the Han Flash Charge Edition, this battery allows the charge to go from 10% to 70% in just 5 minutes, and up to 97% in 9 minutes when using a high-speed DC charging station and under normal ambient temperatures. Even in extreme cold, charging to 97% takes just 3 minutes, virtually removing the main barrier to mass adoption of electric vehicles — the long wait at charging stations.

This puts the BYD Han 2027 on par with the most advanced solutions on the market and makes it potentially appealing to European buyers, where charging speed is becoming one of the key deciding factors. According to Auto Bild, BYD already leads in electric vehicle production volume and is now betting on technological superiority in battery and infrastructure development.

Technology and equipment

In addition to its revolutionary battery, the Han 2027 is equipped with an electric motor producing 240 kW (326 hp), allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. The claimed energy consumption is 10.8 kWh per 100 km according to the CLTC cycle, and the maximum range reaches 705 km on a single charge. This balance of performance and efficiency sets the Han apart from competitors in the large electric sedan segment.

The interior features a DiLink 100 digital instrument cluster with the ability to control the vehicle through a mobile app, exterior voice alerts, and a relaxation mode with automatic seat recline and ambient sounds. The suspension is equipped with the DiSus-C intelligent system, which scans the road surface 15 meters ahead and adapts the dampers for maximum comfort and safety.

Among the available options is an advanced LiDAR system for enhanced urban autonomy features: traffic light recognition, traffic jam driving, and support for automatic maneuvers. The God’s Eye 5.0 driver assistance system uses reinforcement learning-based algorithms and provides automatic lane changes, overtaking, and electronic toll booth traversal on highways.

Design and market outlook

Externally, the Han 2027 retains its distinctive Dragon Face style but now offers new body colors, including Frost Gold and Pine Shadow Green. The interior adds ventilated and heated rear seats, as well as an instant response system for tire punctures that stabilizes the car on three axes in the event of sudden pressure loss.

In China, the starting price for the Han Flash Charge Edition is 179,800 yuan (approximately 22,500 euros at the current exchange rate), with sales beginning in May. The timeline for the model’s launch in the European market has not been announced yet, but interest in the new release is already high — especially amid growing competition among electric sedans. In Spain, BYD is actively expanding its dealer network and already offers several models, and the Han 2027 could become an important addition to the brand’s portfolio if it maintains its competitive advantages in pricing and technology.

Against the backdrop of new electric vehicles debuting in Europe, including the Volkswagen ID. Polo, which also focuses on affordability and fast charging, competition in the mass-market electric vehicle segment is becoming increasingly fierce. The BYD Han 2027, with ultra-fast charging and extended range, could set a new standard for its class if it arrives on the European market in the coming years.

The BYD Han is a large electric sedan that competes in China with the Tesla Model 3, Nio ET7, and other similar models. The BYD brand is already present in Spain, but the Han 2027 has not yet been announced for local sales. Should the model enter the market, it could appeal to buyers seeking a combination of high range, fast charging, and advanced technologies at a price significantly below typical European counterparts.

News.Az