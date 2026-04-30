Presidential Aide meets Saudi ambassador to Azerbaijan

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Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has met with Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

The Saudi Embassy in Azerbaijan shared the information on its X social media account, News.Az reports.

"Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili met with Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan," the post said, adding that the sides discussed topics of mutual interest during the conversation.

News.Az