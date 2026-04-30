US targets ex-Congo President Joseph Kabila with sanctions

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The United States has imposed sanctions on former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila, according to the Treasury Department website.

Kinshasa has long accused the former ​president of assisting the Rwanda-backed ​M23 rebels in Congo's troubled east, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Last ⁠year, Kabila was sentenced to death in absentia ​in a military court in Kinshasa ​for war crimes, treason, and crimes against humanity. The case stemmed from his alleged ​role in backing the rebels.

Kabila has and said the judiciary has been politicised.

Kabila ‌spent ⁠almost two decades in power and only stepped down after deadly protests against him. Since late 2023, ​he has ​been residing ⁠mostly in South Africa, though he did in rebel-held ​Goma in eastern Congo in ​May.

Tshisekedi's ⁠government has moved to Kabila's political party and seize the assets of ⁠its ​leaders.

News.Az