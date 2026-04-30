US targets ex-Congo President Joseph Kabila with sanctions
The United States has imposed sanctions on former Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila, according to the Treasury Department website.
Kinshasa has long accused the former president of assisting the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in Congo's troubled east, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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Last year, Kabila was sentenced to death in absentia in a military court in Kinshasa for war crimes, treason, and crimes against humanity. The case stemmed from his alleged role in backing the rebels.
Kabila has and said the judiciary has been politicised.
Kabila spent almost two decades in power and only stepped down after deadly protests against him. Since late 2023, he has been residing mostly in South Africa, though he did in rebel-held Goma in eastern Congo in May.
Tshisekedi's government has moved to Kabila's political party and seize the assets of its leaders.
By Ulviyya Salmanli