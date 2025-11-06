Yandex metrika counter

Bronx car explosion leaves 7 firefighters injured - VIDEO

Photo: CBS News

Seven New York City firefighters were injured in an explosion in the Bronx on Wednesday evening, fire officials said.

According to officials, firefighters were sent to Westchester Avenue between Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street just after 7 p.m. for reports of garbage and debris on fire on the sidewalk. FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito said a couple of cars were also on fire, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Shortly after firefighters arrived on the scene, Esposito said there was some sort of explosion that caused a "large fireball."

Video shows the massive explosion sending flames and thick black smoke shooting into the sky.

A total of seven firefighters were injured, including five who suffered burns to their hands and faces, Esposito said. Three firefighters were admitted to Jacobi Hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening burns.


